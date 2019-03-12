In Miami, Drake’s former condo gets a new look and listing

An ocean-view condo once owned by rapper Drake and then by basketball player Mario Chalmers is up for grabs in Miami for $2.99 million.
Records show Drake bought the sleek space as a double unit in 2011, paying $1.903 million before selling it to Chalmers a year later for $2.4 million. The former Miami Heat star sold it last year, and a design firm recently separated the two units and sunk $600,000 into renovations.
Found in the Marquis skyscraper overlooking Biscayne Bay, the two-story condo offers light hardwood floors, dramatic walls of glass and smart home amenities across 3,800 square feet. On the main level, an open floor plan connects a kitchen with clean lines to a chandelier-topped living room under 20-foot ceilings.
The space expands to an entertainer’s terrace with views of the skyline, ocean and bay.
Four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms finish off the floor plan, including a master suite with a marble-filled bathroom. In addition, a bookshelf doubles as a hidden door to a panic room that has its own exit.
John Sandberg and Ann Nortmann of Douglas Elliman hold the listing.
Drake, whose legal name is Aubrey Drake Graham, is a multi-platinum recording artist, songwriter and producer. His hits include “The Motto,” “Best I Ever Had” and “Hotline Bling,” and he won a Grammy Award in 2013 for the album "Take Care."
Chalmers, 32, won NBA championships with the Miami Heat in 2012 and 2013. After a couple of stints with the Grizzlies, he signed with the Italian club Virtus Bologna earlier this month.