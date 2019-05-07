‘Modern Family’ actor Ed O’Neill nabs a scenic slice of Hawaii for $6.25 million

The final season of “Modern Family” was announced earlier this year, and actor Ed O’Neill will have a nice spot to kick back once it’s all over. He recently paid $6.25 million for an ocean-view home in Hawaii, records show.
Set on the 11th fairway of the Ke’Olu Golf Course in Kailua-Kona, the scenic estate overlooks the Pacific Ocean and takes in views of the Kohala volcano.
A gated entry and courtyard front the one-story home, which was built in 2008. Across 4,204 square feet, it holds four bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms and a handful of airy, indoor-outdoor living spaces.
At the heart of the home sits a great room with pocketing doors on both sides. One end opens to a landscaped garden, and the other expands to a backyard with a patio, lawn, swimming pool and spa.
Double islands anchor the kitchen, and elsewhere, there’s a small breakfast nook and media room under tray ceilings. African mahogany rings the common spaces. Vanilla travertine floors sit underneath.
The master suite, complete with a freestanding tub and doorless shower, opens directly outside.
Robert Kildow of Hualalai Realty handled both ends of the deal.
O’Neill, 73, has starred in a plethora of films and television shows since the 1980s. He was nominated for two Golden Globes for his role in the Fox sitcom “Married… With Children” and three Primetime Emmy Awards for his role as the patriarch in “Modern Family.”
In 2011, he bought a Brentwood Midcentury designed by Cliff May for $3.05 million.