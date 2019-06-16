Baseball journeyman Edwin Jackson looks to uproot once more in Georgia

Last month, baseball pitcher Edwin Jackson became the first player in major league history to play for 14 teams. He’s looking to keep things moving on the real estate side as well, putting his Georgia home up for sale at $870,000.
Found in the Atlanta suburb of Mableton, the brick-clad abode features bright splashes of red throughout custom living spaces.
A wraparound front porch leads into a two-story foyer, and other highlights include a kitchen with a breakfast nook and a formal dining room with tray ceilings and paneled walls. The double-height living room takes in leafy views through a wall of windows.
Within 5,451 square feet of living space are five bedrooms and five bathrooms across three stories.
Upstairs, the master suite opens to a private balcony overlooking the tree-dotted grounds. Down below, a den with a billiards room and movie theater expands to a patio with a swimming pool and spa.
Lakisha Lloyd of Southern Classic Realtors holds the listing.
No player in major league history has played for more teams than Jackson, who’s spent stints with the Dodgers, Rays, Tigers, Diamondbacks, White Sox, Cardinals, Nationals, Cubs, Braves, Marlins, Padres, Orioles, Athletics and Blue Jays since being drafted in 2003.
The 35-year-old right-hander became an All-Star in 2009 with Detroit. In 2011, he won a World Series title with St. Louis.