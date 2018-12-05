Ellen Page posts scenic post-and-beam in Nichols Canyon for $2 million

Actress Ellen Page, who last year starred in the drama-horror films “Flatliners” and “The Cured,” has put a Hollywood Hills home she owns in a trust on the market for $1.995 million.
Formerly owned by tennis star Venus Williams, the Midcentury post-and-beam sits behind gates on nearly half an acre with mountain and tree-top views. Built in 1955, the house features high ceilings, clerestories, a foyer and an office/den. A floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace anchors the living room, which opens to a pool deck.
An updated kitchen, a dining area, three bedrooms and two bathrooms complete the floor plan of more than 1,500 square feet.
Outside, there’s patio space, decking and a swimming pool. Lush landscaping and mature trees envelop the fenced property for added privacy.
The property last changed hands four years ago for $1.7 million, public records show, when Page bought it from Williams.
Juliette Hohnen of Douglas Elliman holds the current listing, according to the Multiple Listing Service.
Page, 31, is known for her role in the 2007 coming-of-age film comedy “Juno” and as Kitty Pryde in the “X-Men” film franchise. The shows “Pit Pony,” “Trailer Park Boys” and “ReGenesis” are among her television credits.