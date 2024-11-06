Advertisement
Walk on, L.A.! Why you should absolutely explore the city by foot — and how to do it

Join a walking group, visit a new neighborhood and feel the ground beneath your feet.

By L.A. Times Staff
When it comes to “walkability,” L.A. gets a bad rap. To the weekend visitor, our city can seem like a maze of twisting freeways and roads built for cars, walled off to pedestrians. But those who really know L.A. can tell you it’s a pleasure to stroll through, replete with blooming bougainvillea, rich history and street vendors and shops. You just have to know where to look.

Lucky for you, we’ve put together a guide for exactly that. Discover the essential walking paths that will show you the best of L.A. Get to know local groups and leaders who are fusing community and exercise. Learn about the vast stretch of culture contained on one 27.4-mile boulevard. And connect with personal stories about the power of a good walk.

We’ll be publishing new stories on walking L.A. all week. C’mon, it’s time to get moving.

— Alyssa Bereznak, Wellness Editor

11 essential walks to see the best of Los Angeles

From the Venice Boardwalk to Rodeo Drive and Boyle Heights’ Cesar E. Chavez Boulevard, these walks allow you to experience L.A.’s streets and sidewalks by foot.

Want to explore L.A. foot but don’t know where to go? Here’s our complete collection of city walking guides
Tell us: What’s your favorite walk in L.A.?

Do you have a favorite neighborhood, trail or secret pathway to walk in Los Angeles? The Times wants to hear from you.
8 magical neighborhood walks where you can peruse a free mini library

Plan your next walk around L.A.’s many Little Free Libraries, outposts found everywhere from Studio City to Pasadena that allow you to take a book and/or leave a book.
Need a soundtrack for an L.A. stroll? There’s a walking podcast for that

Comedian Allan McLeod hosts “Walkin’ About,” a podcast that celebrates the “complex and profound” act of traveling by foot in and around Los Angeles.
Lifestyle

