Onetime Groucho Marx home fetches nearly $3.7 million

Marx, who died in 1977 at 86, starred in 13 films with the Marx Brothers. His early work on vaudeville carried over in his exaggerated features (think bushy eyebrows and dark mustache) and amplified gestures in scores of films including “Duck Soup” (1933), “A Night at the Opera” (1935) and “A Day at the Races” (1937). He hosted the radio and then television show “You Bet Your Life” starting in the late 1940s and through the ’50s.