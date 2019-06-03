Producers Frank Marshall and Kathleen Kennedy list their scenic ranch in Telluride

Film producers Frank Marshall and Kathleen Kennedy have put their ranch in Telluride, Colo., on the market at $20 million.
The nearly 115-acre Gold Creek Ranch, framed by soaring granite mountainsides, is crisscrossed by creeks and features a spring-fed fishing pond.
The spread has five structures including a stone-and-wood main cottage, a writer’s cabin and a carriage house. There’s also a 1,156-square-foot horse barn and an 816-square-foot power shed.
The 2,170 square feet of living space includes two bedrooms, two full bathrooms and a half-bath.
Marshall, 72, co-founded Amblin Entertainment with his wife and filmmaker Stephen Spielberg. He has produced such films as “Paper Moon” (1973), “The Sixth Sense” (1999), “Signs” (2002) and “Sully” (2016).
Kennedy, 65, produced the 1982 hit “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial” and the “Jurassic Park” films. Among the couple’s mutual credits are "The Curious Case of Benjamin Button" (2008) and "Seabiscuit" (2003).
Mike Shimkonis of Telluride Properties is the listing agent.