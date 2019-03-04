Buyer says yes to George Kotsiopoulos' dressed home in Hollywood Hills West

“Say Yes: Wedding SOS” host George Kotsiopoulos has sold his home above the Sunset Strip in Hollywood Hills West for $2.198 million.
The turnkey Mediterranean-style house centers on a vaulted-ceiling living room with a fireplace. Built-in bookshelves fill two walls in the den.
Wide-plank wood flooring and warm gray tones unify the 1,930 square feet of living space, which also includes an updated kitchen, a dining nook, three bedrooms and three bathrooms. There’s a Juliet balcony off the master suite.
The grounds include a front-facing terrace, a tiled patio, an in-ground spa and drought-tolerant landscaping.
Kotsiopoulos, 50, cohosted “Fashion Police” from 2010 to 2015. Last year, he appeared in the TLC special “Royal Wedding Revealed.”
The fashion consultant and TV personality bought the property in 2013 for $1.185 million.
Mimi Starrett of Core Real Estate Group was the listing agent. Elisa G. Ritt, Sherri Rogers and Anthony Stellini of Compass represented the buyer.