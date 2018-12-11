Taco Bell founder’s compound returns to market in Rancho Santa Fe at $6 million

A house that tacos built is back on the menu.
The longtime Rancho Santa Fe home of late Taco Bell founder Glen Bell has returned to market at $5.995 million, down about $1.5 million from when it first listed for sale in 2015.
The palm-studded estate encompasses 6.75 acres of grounds and includese two homes, two swimming pools and a sports court.
The main residence holds five bedrooms, 6.5 bathrooms and a cluster of expansive living spaces in 7,444 square feet. Tilework covers the foyer and center-island kitchen. The floor plan also holds a billiards room and step-up dining area.
A fireplace lounge and granite-filled bathroom accent the master suite, which opens directly outside. In the back, a covered patio adjoins an infinity-edge pool that feeds into a children’s pool below.
A smaller home, built in 1980, spreads four bedrooms and four bathrooms across 4,527 square feet.
Interior highlights include a dual-sided fireplace set into a white-painted brick wall, as well as an indoor-outdoor lounge. Floor-to-ceiling windows take in views of the backyard, where a patio surrounds a pool and spa.
The two homes can also be purchased separately, according to the listing, with the main residence priced at $4 million and the smaller house priced at $2.6 million.
Bob Hunsaker and Kimberly Cucinella of Krueger Realty hold the listing.
Bell, who died in 2010 at 86, pioneered Mexican fast food in the 1950s and early ‘60s. He opened chains called Taco-Tia and El Taco before founding Taco Bell in 1962. He sold the chain to PepsiCo 14 years later for $125 million.