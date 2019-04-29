TV producer Graham Wagner’s Los Feliz home is quite a commute from ‘Silicon Valley’

TV producer and writer Graham Wagner picked up a Craftsman-style home in Los Feliz for close to $1.84 million a few months back, public records show.
Built in 1923, the well-kept single-story is set up from the street and approached by steps and a concrete sidewalk. A wide porch with stone-base pillars frames the front door.
Inside, the 2,400 square feet of interior space has been renovated to give the rooms a bright and airy feel while retaining much of the original character.
Built-ins surround the fireplace in the living room, which opens to the dining area and sitting room. Hardwood floors continue into the eat-in kitchen with banquette seating. There’s a media room, four bedrooms and three bathrooms.
The one-car garage was converted into an artist’s studio. The backyard features a fire pit and bocce ball court.
Wagner’s extensive producing credits include the shows “Silicon Valley” (2017-18), “Baskets” (2016-17), “Portlandia” (2014-15) and “The Office” (2012-13). He has also written episodes for all those shows.
Mica Campbell of Sotheby’s International Realty was the listing agent. Alan Taylor of Compass represented Wagner.