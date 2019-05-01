Retired major leaguer Gregg Jefferies auctions off Yorba Linda home

The winning bid is in for the Yorba Linda home of retired major league baseball player Gregg Jefferies. After a string of unsuccessful relists over the last few years, he auctioned off the property for $1.115 million, records show.
The bidding started at $900,000, according to the listing. That’s $8,000 less than Jefferies paid in 2013.
The former Junipero Serra High School standout touched up the place during his six years of ownership, swapping carpet for wood laminate floors and turning the tan walls into a cooler shade of blue. In 3,519 square feet of living space, the two-story home holds four bedrooms and three bathrooms.
Through a glass-detailed door and foyer under vaulted ceilings, the floor plan opens to a two-story living room. Tile lines the dining room and eat-in kitchen. There’s a family room with built-ins as well as a movie theater with tiered seating.
French doors access the master suite, which offers dual closets and a spa tub. Out back, a covered patio expands to a grill and spa.
The neighborhood adds a few amenities as well. There’s a pool, gym and 15-acre lake with boating and fishing.
Drew Teicheira of Harcourts Prime Properties handled both ends of the deal.
Jefferies, 51, spent 14 years in the MLB with stints on the Mets, Royals, Cardinals, Phillies, Angels and Tigers before retiring in 2000. In addition to his 26 home runs and 663 RBIs, he was twice named an all-star, in 1993 and 1994.