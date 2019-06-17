Marital home of exes Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale is reduced to $25 million

The asking price for the marital home of musicians and exes Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale has been reduced from $35 million two years ago to $24.995 million. The not-so-subtle listing details proclaim: “Live like a rock star.”
The renovated contemporary, set in a gated community north of Beverly Hills, is stylishly tricked out. Dramatic black-and-white striped cabinetry gives a bold look to the sleek kitchen, which has a center island, a skylight and stainless appliances.
The more than 15,000 square feet of interiors include a formal dining room, a theater room, a gym and two offices. Streaked-stone cladding surrounds the three fireplaces.
Including the guesthouse, there are seven bedrooms and 10 bathrooms.
A covered lounge and a patio with a wet bar and another fireplace are among the outdoor living areas. An infinity-edge swimming pool, a lighted tennis court and expanses of lawn complete the two acres of grounds.
The property previously sold in 2006 for $13.25 million. Although within the 90210 ZIP Code, the L.A. Times Mapping Database defines the community as Studio City.
Stefani, 49, is a three-time Grammy winner and the lead vocalist for No Doubt. She has been a judge on the "The Voice."
Rossdale, 53, is the frontman and guitarist for the rock band Bush.
Craig Knizek of the Agency and Jade Mills of Coldwell Banker are the listing agents.