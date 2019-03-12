Singer Jake Shears looks to cut loose from Art Deco home in Los Feliz

Jake Shears of Scissor Sisters fame has an artsy abode up for sale in Los Feliz. Built by noted architect William Kesling, the flashy home is listed at $2.248 million.
That’s around $330,000 more than he paid for it six years ago, records show.
Called the Ulm House, the 1937 home is a stellar example of the Streamline Moderne style with its curving lines, vibrant splashes of color and a winding stone staircase brightened by a glass block wall.
Through a wood front door, the 2,309-square-foot interior opens to a window-lined living room with a corner fireplace. Other highlights include a retro kitchen, an office with built-ins, a bonus room with a wet bar and a Terrazzo terrace with city and treetop views.
Each of the three bedrooms has an en-suite bathroom, and the master expands to a private balcony. Outside, hanging lights top a turf yard surrounded by landscaping.
Nancy Osborne and Penny Muck of Halton Pardee and Partners hold the listing.
Shears, 40, co-founded Scissor Sisters in New York’s nightclub scene in 2001, and the glam rock outfit has released four albums since. Their hits include “I Don’t Feel Like Dancin,’” “I Can’t Decide” and “Let’s Have a Kiki.”