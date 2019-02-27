James Avery’s Los Feliz home finds a fresh prince

The longtime residence of James Avery, the actor who played Uncle Phil in “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” has traded hands in Los Feliz for $1.81 million.
The English Tudor-style manor is a definite downsize compared with his fictional home in the hit ’90s show, which is actually found in Brentwood, not Bel-Air. Set on an acre, this one holds 2,602 square feet across two stories.
Brick accents, green shutters and an arched doorway keep the exterior in touch with its 1920s roots. Inside, bright living spaces pair hardwood floors with white walls and 12-foot ceilings.
In addition to four bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, there’s a step-down living room, a step-up dining room and a tile-splashed kitchen that could use an update. A highlight comes in the office, which takes in views of the city lights through an oversized picture window.
The grounds feature a handful of outdoor spaces shaded by mature trees, including a covered brick patio, a flagstone terrace, a balcony and a swimming pool.
Rebecca Chan of Dilbeck Real Estate held the listing.
Avery, who died in 2013 at age 68, starred in 148 episodes of “Fresh Prince” from 1990 to 1996. He remained active as an actor up until his death, voicing Shredder in “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” and appearing in “The Closer,” “Sparks” and “The Nightmare Room.”