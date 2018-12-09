Pro golfer J.B. Holmes swings for a small profit in Florida

PGA Tour golfer J.B. Holmes has teed up his Florida home for sale at $2.15 million. That’s $100,000 more than he paid for it four years ago, real estate records show.
Set lakeside on three-quarters of an acre, the two-story house expands to a glass atrium with a fountain-fed swimming pool with a spa, kitchen and fireplace. Inside, five bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms are spread across 6,325 square feet.
Through a double-door entry, there’s a foyer lined with tile and a two-story living room under wood-coffered ceilings. The main level also holds a window-lined breakfast nook, a kitchen with granite countertops, a formal dining room and an indoor-outdoor family room.
An elevator runs upstairs, where pocket doors in the master suite open to a covered lanai overlooking the pool. Other second-story living spaces include a movie theater and a loft with a wet bar.
The home was built in 2007. It’s found in the Concession neighborhood outside Bradenton.
Holly Pascarella of Keller Williams Realty Select holds the listing.
Holmes, 36, boasts seven wins as a professional golfer, including four on the PGA Tour. The most recent came three years ago, when he won the Shell Houston Open in a playoff with Jordan Spieth and Johnson Wagner.