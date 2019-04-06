Advertisement

Jeb Bush elects to list Florida townhome for sale

By
Apr 06, 2019 | 7:00 AM
Jeb Bush elects to list Florida townhome for sale
Built in 2007, the two-story townhouse expands to a coral-stone courtyard with a fountain-fed pool. (Steven Senne / Associated Press)

Politician Jeb Bush is asking $1.795 million for his townhouse in Florida, the state where he served two terms as governor. Please clap.

Found outside Miami in the Coral Gables area, the two-story residence features oak floors and high-end finishes across 3,485 square feet. Dual chandeliers top the living room and kitchen, which offers louvered cabinetry and a marble-topped island.

Advertisement

The sunny space expands outside to a coral-stone courtyard with a fountain-fed pool. A guesthouse sits on the other side.

Two master suites, complete with plantation shutters and impact windows, overlook the landscaped courtyard. In addition, two guest bedrooms top the two-car garage for a total of four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms.

Advertisement

Records show Bush bought the home eight years ago for $1.3 million.

Judith Hansen and Lani Kahn Drody of Lowell International Realty hold the listing.

Bush, 66, served as Florida governor from 1999 to 2007. The son of George H.W. Bush and brother of George W. Bush, he ran for president in 2016 but suspended his campaign before the Republican National Convention.

Advertisement
Advertisement