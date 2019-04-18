Ex-Rams coach Jeff Fisher lists Camarillo home for $3.25 million

Jeff Fisher, the former head coach of the Los Angeles Rams, is ready to hand off his home in Camarillo. He’s put the gated Tuscan-style estate up for sale at $3.25 million.
Set at the end of a cul-de-sac, the two-story house is fronted by a large circular motor court. A porte-cochère sits to the side of the house and leads to a four-car garage.
Inside, about 6,875 square feet of living space includes a vaulted-ceiling foyer and an expansive living room that opens to a dining room. Off the foyer is an office/den.
A large stone fireplace anchors the family room, which has French doors that open to the backyard. The kitchen is outfitted with a large island, three dishwashers and a circular breakfast nook. There are five bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms including a multi-room master suite.
A covered loggia, a spa, a barbecue, lawn and gardens make up grounds measuring about 1.5 acres.
Fisher, 61, has ties to Southern California, having starred at Taft High School in Woodland Hills before winning a college national championship in 1978 as a member of the USC Trojans football team. After being drafted by the Bears in 1981, he went on to play five seasons in the NFL.
As a coach, he led the Tennessee Titans to a Super Bowl in 2000. He joined the Rams organization as head coach in 2012 and held the role until 2016, when he was fired with three games remaining in the season.
He bought the house through a trust in 2016 for about $2.9 million, records show.
Kathy Farshidi of Sotheby’s International Realty holds the listing, according to the Multiple Listing Service.