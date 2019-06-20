Novelist-screenwriter Jerry Stahl pens new price for Mount Washington home

Jerry Stahl, the screenwriter behind “Permanent Midnight” and “Bad Boys II,” is looking to ink a deal in Mount Washington. His hillside home of 15 years is on the market for $1.599 million.
That’s $291,000 less than his original asking price, but still $714,000 more than he paid for it in 2004, records show.
Stahl called the home a “hideaway in the woods.” Dotted with trees and shrubs, the property enjoys views of the city and mountains from its hillside perch.
Built in 1991 but renovated since, the home features an exterior of stained wood.
In addition to three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, there are a handful of common spaces with picture windows, white walls and hardwood floors. Highlights include an open living/dining room with a vintage fireplace, a kitchen with a breakfast bar and a library with a wall of built-ins.
The space expands to a deck with a lounge. Downstairs, a master suite opens to a balcony of its own.
Heather T. Roy and Learka Bosnak of Douglas Elliman hold the listing.
Stahl, 65, penned his memoir “Permanent Midnight” in 1995, and it was adapted into a film starring Ben Stiller three years later. He’s written episodes of “Twin Peaks,” “ALF” and “CSI,” and his credits on the silver screen include “Urge” and “Chuck.”