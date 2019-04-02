Jessica Alba’s Beverly Hills hideaway looks to lure a buyer

Jessica Alba’s latest move comes in the 90210, where the actress and entrepreneur has listed her charming Spanish home in the Beverly Hills Post Office area for $6.195 million.
That’s around $2.15 million more than the “Sin City” star paid for it in 2008, records show.
Arched doorways and splashes of tile keep the 1970s estate in touch with its Spanish roots, but plenty of other design flourishes pop up as well.
Distressed hardwood floors line the living room, and walls of white-painted built-ins anchor the office. A U-shaped island centers the chef’s kitchen, which offers custom cabinetry and stainless steel appliances before exiting to a patio with a pizza oven.
The 5,277-square-foot interior also holds a formal dining room, family room, five bedrooms and seven bathrooms. Double doors access a master suite complete with a sitting area and black-and-white tile fireplace. The bathroom adds a spa tub and rain shower.
A pair of second-story balconies overlook the lushly landscaped half-acre grounds. The palm-topped scene features a swimming pool, spa, summer kitchen, fire pit and indoor-outdoor dining cabana.
It’s not Alba’s only Beverly Hills residence. In 2016, she put a contemporary-style home up for rent at $11,500 a month.
Her father, Mark Alba of Alba Realty, holds the listing with Jade Mills of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage.
Alba, 37, starred in “Camp Nowhere” and “The Secret World of Alex Mack” as a child before roles later on in “Fantastic Four,” “Little Fockers” and “Mechanic: Resurrection.” In 2011, she founded the Honest Company, which sells nontoxic household, beauty and baby products.