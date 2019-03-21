Former 49ers kicker Joe Nedney prepares to give Scotts Valley estate the boot

Joe Nedney is moving on from his home turf in Scotts Valley outside Santa Cruz. A sale of the retired NFL kicker’s two-story home, which is listed for $2.25 million, is pending, according to the Multiple Listing Service.
That’s around $600,000 more than he paid for it in April 2005, just a month after he signed with the San Francisco 49ers.
Built in 1991, the estate spans roughly an acre in Granite Creek Estates, a neighborhood full of executive homes in the $1-million to $2-million range. Nedney made some upgrades to the property during his stay, painting the exterior and updating the interior.
In 4,343 square feet of interior are five bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, a formal dining room and a remodeled kitchen with copper appliances and granite countertops. A dual-sided stone fireplace separates a living room and two-story billiards room with a wet bar.
Upstairs, the master suite adds a stone fireplace of its own, as well as a bathroom with cedar floors and a steam shower.
Tall trees lend some privacy to the backyard, which backs up to protected open space. The space consists of a swimming pool, spa, lawn, patio and grill.
Derek Timm of Montalvo Homes & Estates holds the listing.
After going undrafted in the 1996 NFL Draft, Nedney signed with the Miami Dolphins before stints with seven other NFL teams, including a stretch with the 49ers from 2005 to 2010. The 45-year-old made 256 of 319 field goal attempts over the course of his career, or 80.3%.