‘West Wing’ producer John Wells buys onetime Francis Ford Coppola home in Hancock Park

A trust tied to John Wells, the executive producer behind such television hits as “ER, “The West Wing” and “Shameless,” was the buyer of the Hancock Park home once owned by filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola.
The Tudor-style house sold in May for $7.05 million — slightly above its $6.95-million asking price.
Coppola owned the property in the early 1980s. In the early 2010s, it was leased by Grammy-winning singer Ariana Grande, who used the basement as a recording studio during her stay.
The grand two-story, which dates to 1927, features exposed brickwork, steep gables and half-timbering that is characteristic of the period style. Inside, details of the L.G. Scherer-designed house include coffered and stenciled ceilings as well as stained and leaded-glass windows. Elaborate fireplace mantels and detailed millwork further the classic vibe.
Grand living and dining rooms sit off the two-story entry. The kitchen, upgraded with high-end appliances and rich marble, displays a more contemporary feel. Three of the home’s six bedrooms feature a private terrace. In the master suite, there are dual bathrooms and an office.
The property, which abuts the Wilshire Country Club, sits on about half an acre with a brick-lined patio, lawn and a swimming pool with a raised spa. A brick fireplace and outdoor kitchen sit near the pool.
Wells, 63, has received multiple Primetime Emmys for his work on “ER” and “The West Wing.” His other credits include the series “Animal Kingdom” and “Southland.”
He also is an executive producer for the upcoming science fiction-horror film “Doom: Annihilation,” due out later this year.
Sheri Bienstock of the Bienstock Group was the listing agent. Lisa Hutchins of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage represented the buyer.