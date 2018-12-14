Film director Jonathan Heap looks to call it a wrap in the Hollywood Hills

Film director and producer Jonathan Heap is gearing up for a closing act in the Hollywood Hills, listing his home of more than two decades for sale at $2.995 million.
Set on a half-acre of grounds, the Midcentury-vibe two-story makes the most of its location in the Hills with walls of windows that take in sweeping city to ocean views. Built in 1959, the house has a two-story entry, a polished galley-style kitchen, two bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms.
The living/family area, which has a wall fireplace, doubles as a screening room. Another fireplace lies in the master bedroom.
Sliding glass doors open to an expansive covered patio that spans the length of the home. Brickwork surrounds the swimming pool.
Heap is known for his Academy Award-nominated short film “12:01 PM” (1990) and the subsequent full-length feature, “12:01,” which he produced. Among his other credits are the Donald Sutherland and Amy Irving-led film “Benefit of the Doubt” (1993) and “The Unwilling” (1996).
He is currently working on a modern-day, horror-inspired interpretation of the Faust story, a German legend based on Johann Georg Faust.
Heap bought the house 21 years ago for $655,000. Gussman Czako Estates’ Paul Czako, who represented the filmmaker in his original purchase, has been recast as the listing agent.