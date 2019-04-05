Joseph Gordon-Levitt lists pedigreed home in Franklin Hills for $3.85 million

Actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt has green-lit a change of scenery in Franklin Hills, listing a pedigreed home in the area for sale at $3.85 million.
A pair of notable architects left their marks on the classic Traditional-style house, which features vaulted and beamed ceilings, hardwood floors and original built-ins. Originally designed and built in 1940 by Arthur W. Hawes, the home was renovated in the Hollywood Regency style in the late 1940s by Paul Williams, whose designs have attracted generations of stars.
Within about 3,800 square feet of living space is a great room with a wet bar, a sun room, a period kitchen, an office, four bedrooms and four bathrooms. Rooms set in a U-shaped design look out toward a brick patio and swimming pool.
A separate pavilion with changing rooms sits across from the pool. Mature landscaping and gardens fill out the roughly one-third-acre of grounds.
Gordon-Levitt, 38, gained fame in the 1990s and early 2000s on the long-running sitcom “3rd Rock from the Sun.” Among the actor’s film credits are “500 Days of Summer” (2009), “Inception” (2010) and “The Dark Knight Rises” (2012).
He is set to appear in the action-thriller “7500” later this year.
Gordon-Levitt bought the property four years ago for $3.25 million, records show. Over the past 30 days, based on three sales, the median price for homes in Franklin Hills was $1.5 million, a 38.8% increase year over year, according to Redfin.
Courtney Smith of Compass holds the listing, according to the Multiple Listing Service.