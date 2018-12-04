Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann spend $14.5 million on Santa Monica penthouse

Filmmaker Judd Apatow and his wife, actress-comedian Leslie Mann, have shelled out $14.5 million for a penthouse condo in Santa Monica.
The 8,000-square-foot abode sits on the top floor of a building with its own Hollywood history. The 13-story development, designed by architect A. Quincy Jones, was once home to actor William Holden. The Oscar-winning actor, who starred in such films as “Sunset Boulevard” and “Sabrina,” lived there until he died in 1981 at 63, the Los Angeles Times previously reported.
Entered through two private elevators, the penthouse unit enjoys views of the ocean, mountains and downtown skyline. There are six bedrooms and eight bathrooms, as well as a handful of living spaces lined with walls of glass.
Skylights top an expansive living room with a wet bar and fireplace, and there’s also a chandelier-topped dining area, an office, a media room and a gym. Balconies wrap the exterior, creating additional living space.
A private, 2,100-square-foot rooftop deck with built-in seating and a spa tops the penthouse.
The property was sold by skincare entrepreneur Howard Murad, who bought it six years ago for $10.5 million, public records show. It had been listed for $15 million.
Rochelle Maize of Nourmand & Associates handled both ends of the deal. Maize declined to comment on the sale.
Apatow has developed and produced a slew of sitcoms and films over the years, including “Freaks and Geeks,” “Girls,” “The 40-Year-Old Virgin” and “Knocked Up.” He founded his production company, Apatow Productions, in 1999.
Mann, a native of Newport Beach, has starred in “The Bling Ring,” “Funny People” and “Blockers,” among a host of other films. This month, she’s set to appear in “Welcome to Marwen.”
Two years ago, they sold their beachfront home in gated Malibu Colony for $11.5 million.