Actor Justin Hartley lands the role of homeowner in Encino

Actor Justin Hartley of “This Is Us” fame and his wife, Realtor and actress Chrishell Stause, have purchased a newly built home in Encino for $4.65 million. We’re betting they looked at the modern farmhouse-style single-story and said, “This is us.”
Private and gated, the 6,762 square feet of open floor plan is crowned by high ceilings and exposed wood beams. A glass wall reveals the temperature-controlled wine room. The kitchen features both prep and eat-at islands as well as a glass-sided breakfast nook.
A high-tech media room, a dining room, a butler’s panty, six bedrooms and eight bathrooms are among the other living spaces.
The resort-like backyard contains a contemporary fire-pit area, a pool house, a swimming pool and a sports court.
Hartley, 42, has television credits that include the daytime soap opera "Passions," the adventure-drama "Smallville" and the thriller series "Revenge." He was nominated for a Daytime Emmy for his work on "The Young and the Restless." He also is branching out to TV production with his newly launched ChangeUp Productions.
Stause, 37, plays herself on the Netflix realty reality show “Selling Sunset.” Her television credits include “Days of Our Lives” and “The Young and the Restless.”
Ray Akbari and Cyrus Ahmadi of Standard Realty were the listing agents. Stause, who also goes by the name Chrishell Hartley, and Jason Oppenheim of the Oppenheim Group handled the buying side.