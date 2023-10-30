Confirmed: Milo Ventimiglia of ‘This Is Us’ married model Jarah Mariano in a private ceremony

Milo Ventimiglia of “This Is Us” and “Gilmore Girls” has married model and entrepreneur Jarah Mariano, a representative for the Emmy-nominated actor told The Times on Monday afternoon.

Ventimiglia’s representative confirmed the actor’s marriage to Mariano, but declined to comment further on the date and location of the ceremony.

The couple had reportedly wed at a private ceremony attended by family and close friends sometime this year, according to US Weekly, which was first to report the marriage. TMZ spotted a wedding band on Ventimiglia over the weekend while he was out with Mariano at a Los Angeles bar.

Leading up to Monday’s revelation, the couple had been private about their relationship and had not officially confirmed their romance amid reports that they started dating last year.

Ventimiglia’s first rose to fame in 2001 in “Gilmore Girls” as Jess Mariano, the moody, bad-boy boyfriend to Alexis Bledel’s Rory, then as Peter Petrelli, the medical caregiver with superhuman powers in “Heroes.”

More recently, he is best known for his role as the TV dad Jack Pearson in the NBC family drama “This Is Us,” which ran for six seasons, from 2016 to 2022. His performance earned him three nominations for a Primetime Emmy Award in lead acting in a drama series.

Speaking to The Times in 2018 about how he and his character were similar, he said: “I’d like to think I care about the people I love, like Jack does.

“I still want to be my dad,” he added, reflecting on his own aspirations to start a family. “Growing up, my father represented this person of strength, of character. I saw not only the way he would talk to other people and his family but also how people would talk about him. People love my father — people love my mother. For me, it’s always been, ‘I want to live up to that.’”

It was not immediately clear how Ventimiglia and Mariano met, though the model has been in and around Hollywood throughout her career. She appeared briefly in a scene in the 2002 sci-fi film “Minority Report,” acted in Jay-Z’s music video for “Show Me What You Got” and had an unaccredited part in the opening title sequence for the 2012 James Bond film “Skyfall.”

A former model for Sports Illustrated and Victoria’s Secret who was recruited to model at age 15, Mariano now runs a Hawaii-based fragrance brand, which directly supports her charity, the Makalapua Fund. The foundation gives money to nonprofit organizations that support food banks, local farmers and fisherman; resources for low-income, homeless, elderly and disabled people; and education on the Hawaiian island of Kauai.