Volleyball great Karch Kiraly serves up his San Clemente beach digs

Three-time Olympic gold medalist Karch Kiraly has listed his ocean-view house in San Clemente for sale at $3.675 million. The former volleyball star bought the property in 2001 for $1.425 million.
Set within a gated community in a coastal canyon, the house is within walking distance of the ocean and beach trails.
The renovated home features a multi-level, open-concept floor plan. Light oak hardwood flooring and a sleek fireplace add to the contemporary vibe. The updated kitchen has Thermador and Dacor appliances and marble counters.
The nearly 3,900 square feet of freshly painted interiors include four bedrooms, four full bathrooms and a powder room. The master suite contains two walk-in closets and a dual-basin bathroom with a double shower, a free-standing tub and heated towel racks.
Two lower-level guest suites also feature walk-in closets and open to the backyard, which has an outdoor shower. Multiple decks add outdoor living space
Kiraly, 58, is head coach of the U.S. women’s national volleyball team.
Lynnea Leon of Tarbell Realtors is the listing agent.