Actor Keith Carradine looks to move on from Studio City ranch house

Actor-singer-songwriter Keith Carradine and his wife, actress Hayley DuMond, have put their home in Studio City on the market for $1.59 million.
Set on a cul-de-sac in the Wrightwood Estates neighborhood, the ranch-style house dates to 1956. Hardwood floors, skylights and custom built-ins are among features of the nearly 2,400-square-foot home. Brick and stone fireplaces lie in the living and dining rooms.
The single-story floor plan includes three bedrooms and three bathrooms including a master suite with custom closets and sliding doors that open to the backyard. A detached, metal-clad guesthouse extends the living space farther with an additional bedroom and bathroom.
Outside, the roughly quarter-acre lot holds a covered patio, a built-in barbecue and a brick-trimmed swimming pool. Mature landscaping and a large lawn complete the setting.
Carradine, 69, stars as President Conrad Dalton on the political drama series “Madam Secretary.” A member of the Carradine acting family, his other credits include the series “Deadwood” and “Dexter.”
He won both a Golden Globe and an Oscar for his 1975 song “I’m Easy,” which was featured in the film “Nashville.”
DuMond, 44, last year appeared in the Netflix film “Paradox.” The shows “JAG” and “Strong Medicine” as well as the film “House Hunting” are among her other credits.
The property last sold more than a decade ago for $1.175 million, records show.
Jodie Barmash and Rachel Hsieh of Keller Williams Realty hold the listing.