Dolphins wide receiver Kenny Stills eyes a hometown sale in San Marcos

As NFL teams report to minicamp, Miami Dolphins wide receiver Kenny Stills is looking for a score across the country. A San Marcos home owned by the six-year veteran is on the market for $889,000, records show.
A few miles away from Carlsbad, where Stills played high school football, the cul-de-sac residence features a stucco façade and clay tile roof. Tan tones fill the 2,551-square-foot interior, covering the walls, tile floors and fireplaces.
On the main level, there’s a living room, billiards room and open dining area. The chef’s kitchen adds granite countertops and a center island.
The second story has three of the four bedrooms, including a master suite with a private balcony. It overlooks a fenced backyard with a patio, turf lawn, wet bar and fire pit.
Stills, 27, was drafted by the New Orleans Saints in 2013 and was traded to the Dolphins two years later. Last season, he caught 37 receptions for 553 yards and six touchdowns.
Records show he paid $650,000 for the home in 2014.
Heather Frincke of HomeSmart Realty West holds the listing.