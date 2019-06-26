Kevin Durant unloads oceanfront Malibu home for $12.15 million

NBA superstar Kevin Durant has wrapped up some business in Malibu, selling his oceanfront home on Broad Beach for $12.15 million.
Accounting for real estate commissions and other fees, the sale comes out as a bit of a wash for the 10-time all-star. He bought the place last year for $12.05 million, The Times previously reported in April.
Set off of a private and gated street, the multilevel house was recently remodeled and features 5,100 square feet of contemporary living space. High ceilings, skylights and French oak floors are among details of note. Sliding walls of glass take in ocean views on three levels.
Living spaces include a living room with a fireplace, a dining area, a center-island kitchen, a home theater, four bedrooms and six bathrooms. A separate media room features a glass-enclosed wine wall. There’s also an elevator servicing each floor.
An outdoor spa and dining patio finish off the indoor-outdoor setting. A small wooden staircase descends from the main patio area directly to a sandy cove.
James Harris, David Parnes and Sandro Dazzan of the Agency were the listing agents. Cooper Mount, also with the Agency, represented the buyer.
Durant, 30, is expected to miss the entire 2019-20 season after rupturing his Achilles during the NBA Finals. Despite the injury, the former NBA MVP is expected to opt out the remaining year of his contract with Golden State to become a free agent on June 30.
In 78 games for the Warriors last year, the high-scoring forward averaged 26 points, 6.4 rebounds and 5.9 assists.