Kevin Durant’s ruptured Achilles could signal the end of one of the great NBA lineups

“When we’re healthy and we have all those five guys out there, the chemistry is solid because we don’t take over each other’s spots on the floor. We all bring something different to the table. We work off each other really well. There’s a trust factor and just a rhythm to it on both ends of the floor. I think we all just enjoy that pace that we can play with and the speed that we can show,” Curry said Wednesday. “It's just one of those things that when you see those five guys out there, something good is about to happen. And really, you don’t know where it’s going to come from, too. That’s the best part about it. We all enjoy each other’s successes. Yeah, it’s a great lineup, obviously. I don’t know the lasting legacy or whatever.