NBA’s Kris Humphries brings Minnesota lake house back to market

With no takers at $1.65 million, NBA journeyman Kris Humphries has lowered the price of his Minnesota lake house to $1.586 million.
The Minnesota market has been cold to Humphries, a Minneapolis native. Records show he shelled out $1.649 million for the home in 2006.
The property in Mound, Minn., offers three levels of living spaces overlooking Lake Minnetonka. Stone, wood and shingles touch up the exterior.
In 4,716 square feet, there are four bedrooms, four bathrooms, an elevator and a handful of bright, open common spaces. A dual-sided stone fireplace separates the living room and dining area, and the tile-splashed kitchen adds a wet bar and wine cooler.
Upstairs, the master suite expands to a spa-like bathroom with heated floors and a steam shower.
A deck off the main level overlooks the water, and down below, a stone-paver patio with a fireplace adjoins a yard.
Jeffrey Dewing of Coldwell Banker Burnet holds the listing.
Humphries, 34, played basketball at the University of Minnesota before entering the NBA in 2004. He spent time with the Utah Jazz, Toronto Raptors, Dallas Mavericks, New Jersey/Brooklyn Nets, Boston Celtics, Washington Wizards, Phoenix Suns and Atlanta Hawks during his career, and he also made headlines in 2011 for his 72-day marriage to Kim Kardashian.
Late last year, he bought a modern home in the Hollywood Hills for $7.495 million.