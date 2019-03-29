Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn’s former Balinese beach house hits the market in Malibu

In Malibu, a Balinese-inspired beach house owned for decades by actors Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn is up for grabs at $13.5 million.
That’s $4 million more than the high-profile pair sold it for six years ago, records show.
Built in the ’70s but remodeled twice since, the Broad Beach abode enters through a flagstone courtyard. The stone continues inside, where tropical features and custom finishes fill 4,195 square feet of living spaces.
Bali statues pop up here and there, and hand-carved wood columns frame the formal living room. Other highlights on the main level include a chandelier-topped foyer, a two-story great room with floor-to-ceiling windows and a remodeled chef’s kitchen with ocean views.
Elsewhere, there’s an extravagant walk-in wet bar and an office with beamed ceilings and hardwood floors.
The master suite, one of four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms, expands to two balconies: one over the great room and one overlooking the ocean.
The design palette continues out back. A flagstone patio holds an outdoor kitchen, and carved wood columns support a gazebo with a fireplace. Past a fenced lawn, a sandy path winds toward the beach.
Alexi Lakatos of Equity Plus Mortgage holds the listing.
Russell, 68, has starred in a number of John Carpenter films over the years such as “Escape from New York,” “The Thing” and “Big Trouble in Little China.” More recently, his credits include “The Hateful Eight” and “The Fate of the Furious.”
Hawn, 73, won an Academy Award for her role in 1969’s “Cactus Flower” and received an Oscar nomination for “Private Benjamin.” She appeared regularly on “Rowan & Martin’s Laugh-In” and also starred in the films “There’s a Girl in My Soup,” “The Sugarland Express” and “Overboard” alongside Russell.