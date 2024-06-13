Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn’s L.A. home broken into twice in four months

Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn‘s L.A. home has been broken into twice in the space of four months, prompting her to rethink security.

Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn had two break-ins within a four-month span at their Los Angeles home, the “Death Becomes Her” star has revealed.

The couple discovered the first incident, which occurred in 2020, after coming home from dinner.

“We were gone maybe two hours and 20 minutes or something,” Hawn told Kelly Ripa on the “Let’s Talk Off Camera” podcast. The two turned on the TV and Hawn called it a night. Upon entering her bedroom, though, she came across a well-rummaged site.

Advertisement

“They had broken in from the balcony to our bedroom, our closets, and they completely knocked down my door, which was a safe door, so they’re very, very sophisticated,” Hawn said. “They got a lot of my goodies, if you know what I mean. So I’m thinking, ‘Oh, my God. Well, the chances are, I guess that’s it.’”

Entertainment & Arts Goldie Hawn--Just a Homebody After All? : Children and 4-Year Relationship With Kurt Russell Crown a High-Profile Career A Saturday night in the Rockies: Goldie Hawn’s 11-year-old son, Oliver Hudson, and two sleep-over friends have just left for a fast ski run down a nearby slope; 8-year-old daughter Kate Hudson and one sleep-over friend are jack-knifed over a pillow, watching a videocassette of “Saturday Night Fever”; 17-month-old son Wyatt Russell is chasing Snowball, the all-white cat, and Hawn, perky as ever at 42, with hardly a line or wrinkle, is gobbling a quiche-without-crust dinner of broccoli and cheese, balancing the plate on her lap.

Hawn, 78, assumed that would be the first and only time, because “odds are that’s not gonna happen again.”

Four months later, though, she was home alone with her dog when she heard a “big thump upstairs,” leaving her to wonder, “What the hell was that?”

“Was that a sonic boom?” she said. “Did somebody jump somewhere? I mean, and as it turned out, the next day, we discovered that they were trying to get in my bedroom while I was in the house.”

Now, Hawn has amped up security.

“I’m never without a guard,” she said.

Hawn and Russell have been together since 1983 but have not married. Their blended family consists of sons Oliver Hudson, Wyatt Russell, Boston Russell and daughter Kate Hudson.