Actress Lily Collins calls it a wrap at the Sierra Towers in West Hollywood

Actress Lily Collins, who appears in the new Ted Bundy biography-thriller “Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and Vile,” has sold her longtime condominium in West Hollywood for $2.846 million.
The corner unit is located within the Jack A. Charney-designed Sierra Towers building and has one bedroom, two bathrooms and nearly 1,700 square feet of living space.
Common areas include an open living/dining space bordered by floor-to-ceiling windows, a wet bar and an updated kitchen with built-in seating. A custom walk-in closet/dressing room and an office are among features of the lone master bedroom.
Additional living space is found outdoors, where a private terrace spans the length of the unit. Views from the condo take in the downtown cityscape.
A pair of covered parking spaces were also transferred in the deal.
Collins, the daughter of musician Phil Collins and antique dealer Jill Tavelman, has been busy with a handful of projects including the upcoming films “Tolkien” and “Halo of Stars.” The Amazon series “The Last Tycoon” and films “The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones” and “Mirror Mirror” are among the 29-year-old’s past credits.
The unit originally came up for sale last year at $3.195 million.
Josh Flagg of Rodeo Realty handled both ends of the deal.