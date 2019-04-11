Hollywood Hills haunt of silent film star Lloyd Hamilton hits the market

The former Hollywood Hills West home of silent film star Lloyd Hamilton, whose work in short comedies drew the praise of Charlie Chaplin and Buster Keaton, has come up for sale at $2.595 million.
Hamilton was the first owner of the Spanish-style house, which dates to the late 1920s. Nearly three decades ago, it was owned by Pat Carroll, the actress known for voicing the villain Ursula in Disney’s “The Little Mermaid.”
Well-kept through the decades, the two-story home retains its original hardwood floors and beamed ceilings in the great room. Rustic Saltillo tile floors grace the entry, which has a wrought iron staircase. Arched doorways lead from room to room.
The 2,362 square feet of living space also holds a sunlit breakfast nook, a dining nook, two bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. A maid’s quarters with a separate entrance adds an additional bedroom and a bathroom.
The home sits behind gates, among mature trees and landscaping on more than a third of an acre. A fenced swimming pool, patios and a cascading rock fountain fill out the grounds. Above the pool area is a casita.
The property last changed hands in 1994 for $695,000, public records show.
Liz Lurie of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties and Kelly Gleason of Third Power Properties of Playa del Rey share the listing.
Hamilton, who died in 1935 at 43, began his career in show business as an extra before partnering with comedian Bud Duncan in a number of “Ham and Bud” short comedy films. Later in his career, the comic transitioned to feature-length films such as “A Self-Made Failure” and “Peaceful Oscar.”
Carroll, 91, has appeared in dozens of TV shows spanning seven decades and has been the voice of Ursula in Little Mermaid movies and video games since 1989.