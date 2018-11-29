Bel-Air estate of late Mexican American actress Lupita Tovar sells for $7.6 million

In Bel-Air, the scenic estate where late Mexican American actress Lupita Tovar lived for decades has sold for $7.625 million.
The Spanish-style home is on more than an acre of grounds filled with mature trees. Built in 1935, the two-story house has 3,550 square feet of living space, an office/den, six bedrooms and five bathrooms. A fireplace anchors the living room.
Outdoors, there’s a brick patio with a fireplace, a swimming pool, lawns and lush landscaping. A covered front porch sits off the front.
Tovar's husband, talent agent and Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer producer Paul Kohner, bought the house in 1936 for $17,500, according to reports at the time.
Tovar, who died in 2016 at 106, gained fame for her role in the Spanish-language version of the 1931 film “Dracula.” The actress appeared in more than 30 films during her career, including “The Invader” with Buster Keaton and “South of the Border” with Gene Autry.
Following her appearance in “Dracula,” Tovar appeared in "Santa," a film considered the first "talkie" in Mexican movie history.
The property came up for sale a year ago and was most recently listed for $8.195 million, real estate records show.
Joyce Rey and Timothy Di Prizito of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage were the listing agents. Joy Denton of Sotheby’s International Realty represented the buyer.