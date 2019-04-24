Tennis pro Michael Chang serves up Coto de Caza mansion for $8 million

After 29 years, retired tennis pro Michael Chang is looking for a change of scenery. His Coto de Caza mansion, complete with two tennis courts, is on the market for $8 million.
Chang became the first man of Asian descent to win a major tournament at the French Open in 1989, and he built the jampacked property a year later.
Across 9.5 acres, the estate holds a pair of homes that total more than 10,000 square feet, clay and hard tennis courts, a basketball court, two putting greens, a koi pond with a bridge and a resort-style pool with a waterfall and spa.
A grand foyer with a sweeping staircase kicks off the main residence, which holds seven bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms across 7,665 square feet. The fireplaces have been restored; the bathrooms have been remodeled; and the common spaces feature neutral tones and recessed lighting.
Highlights include an expansive living and dining area, a chef’s kitchen and a spacious loft. Upstairs, the master suite offers a dual-sided fireplace, wet bar and two walk-in closets before expanding to a deck.
Walking paths wind though the palm-topped grounds, connecting nooks that include a grill, a trellis-topped patio and a fountain. Across the property, the updated guest house adds a pair of bedrooms and bathrooms.
Chris Kwon of Compass Newport Beach holds the listing.
Chang, 47, won 34 titles during a career that stretched from 1988 to 2003. He was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in 2008, and he coaches Kei Nishikori, who’s ranked No. 7 in the world in the Assn. of Tennis Professionals rankings.