Michael Richards’ onetime home in Studio City finds a fan

In Studio City, a home once owned by Michael Richards of “Seinfeld” fame has sold for $2.15 million, or $139,000 less than the original asking price.
The actor paid $525,000 for the home in 1992, records show, and sold it six years later for $810,000 a few months after the “Seinfeld” series finale.
Approached by a quaint brick walkway, the ranch-style estate has taken on a different look since the ’90s. White walls and wood finishes fill the common spaces — the most impressive of which is an expansive living room with a brick wall fireplace under vaulted, sky-lit ceilings.
Beamed ceilings top the galley-style kitchen, complete with built-in seating and a breakfast nook. Elsewhere in the 2,770-square-foot interior are three bedrooms, three bathrooms and a spacious family room.
Custom tile touches up the master suite, which opens directly outside to a stone patio with a pool and spa. A detached lounge with a fireplace, as well as a garage repurposed as a living space, complete the quarter-acre grounds.
Therese Hyde and Francis Tim Hyde of Compass held the listing. Donovan Healey of Hilton & Hyland represented the buyer.
Richards, 69, is primarily known for his portrayal of Cosmo Kramer, a role that won him three Primetime Emmy Awards for supporting actor in a comedy series. He also starred in his own sitcom, “The Michael Richards Show,” which was canceled after one season.