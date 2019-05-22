NFL linebacker Mychal Kendricks snaps up a showplace in Studio City

Mychal Kendricks, the Seattle Seahawks linebacker who last year pleaded guilty to insider trading, is keeping busy while awaiting sentencing. The NFL veteran has purchased a contemporary home in Studio City for $2.77 million, records show.
Perched high in the hills, the corner-lot property recently underwent a dramatic remodel, switching from a salmon-colored ranch to a sleek contemporary with sweeping views and an open floor plan. Light hardwood floors mix with white walls and black finishes throughout the 4,307-square-foot interior.
A floor-to-ceiling fireplace anchors the main level, which holds a living room, family room, dining area and gourmet kitchen. Pocketing doors connect the space to a covered balcony with city and mountain views.
Five bedrooms and 4.25 bathrooms finish off the floor plan, including two master suites and a bedroom that spans the entire lower level.
Outside, the sloping grounds hold a swimming pool and spa, lawn and a dining patio with a grill.
Before the renovations, the home last traded hands in 2018 for $1.7 million, according to the Multiple Listing Service.
LeHoa Miller of Douglas Elliman of California held the listing. Venessa Blair of Compass represented Kendricks.
Kendricks, 28, pleaded guilty to insider trading after allegedly using nonpublic information on upcoming bank mergers to make roughly $1.2 million.
A former Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year, the linebacker was drafted in 2012 by the Philadelphia Eagles and won a Super Bowl with the team in 2018. Last year, he appeared in four games for the Seahawks.