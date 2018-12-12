Designers Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent seek big haul for Hancock Park estate

Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent of “Nate & Jeremiah by Design” have designs on a big move in Hancock Park.
The designers and reality television couple have listed a Mediterranean-style home in Hancock Park for sale at $13.795 million. That’s about $5.6 million more than what they paid for the 1928-built house when they bought it from “Friends” co-creator Marta Kauffman.
As one might imagine, the design duo has extensively updated the grand two-story during their two years of ownership. Among details of note are steel-cased windows, lacy molding and hardwood floors throughout. Checkerboard-patterned 17th-century marble floors create visual interest in the foyer.
The 8,477 square feet of interior space includes grand formal rooms, a screening room with blackout curtains, a library and a junior dining room. There are six bedrooms, five bathrooms and two powder rooms. The master suite opens to a terrace overlooking the grounds.
Outside, organic gardens and landscaping create a backdrop for a dining terrace, cabana and wet bar. The house sits on two-thirds of an acre and has a swimming pool with a spa and a guest house. Elsewhere on the property is an art studio.
Berkus, 47, gained fame for his home makeovers on "The Oprah Winfrey Show." He previously hosted the home improvement competition series "American Dream Builders" and was an executive producer on the film "The Help" (2011).
Brent, 34, previously hosted the Emmy-winning series "Home Made Simple." He is a frequent guest on the “Rachael Ray” show and has also appeared on “Trading Spaces” and “The View.”
Brent Watson of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage holds the listing.