Screenwriters Leila Gerstein and Nate DiMeo are ready to ink a sales contract

TV producer and screenwriter Leila Gerstein and podcaster Nate DiMeo have listed their home in Los Feliz for sale at $1.849 million.
The stately Craftsman, built in 1916, is set behind gates and sits amid mature trees and landscaping. A wide porch in keeping with the style comes complete with a swing.
The two-story house retains such architectural details as wood floors, moldings and paneling within its 1,957 square feet of light and bright interiors. The original oversized fireplace anchors the living room. Built-in china cabinets flank the dining room.
There are three bedrooms and two bathrooms in the main house. A swimming pool and guest studio with another bathroom occupy the backyard.
DiMeo is a screenwriter, an author and the host of the podcast, “The Memory Palace.” Gerstein has worked on such television shows as “Gossip Girl,” “The O.C.” and “Eli Stone,” winning an Emmy as a consulting producer on “The Handmaid's Tale.”
The property last changed hands in 2007 for $1.365 million, public records show.
Jeff Yarbrough of Keller Williams is the listing agent.