Hot Property Newsletter: Homes to drool over

Not everyone with a taste and the dough for expensive houses is in the entertainment industry. We kick off this week’s lineup with homes related to the energy drink and fast-food fields. After all, everybody has to eat.
Our Home of the Week is a modernist trophy from 1956 designed by Harold Levitt, known for using glass walls to blur the borders of indoor and outdoor space. Priced at $26.5 million, the Beverly Hills estate makes a dramatic first impression with a wide, curving front and a motor court ringed with block columns.
Once you’re done reading about these deals, visit and like our Facebook page, where you can find Hot Property stories and updates throughout the week.
– Neal J. Leitereg and Lauren Beale
Beach town gets a jolt
Russell Weiner, creator of Rockstar Energy Drink, has put a contemporary home in Hermosa Beach up for sale at $21 million — an eyebrow-raising price in the laid-back community.
But there’s bang for the buck: Dual family rooms, an elevator, a home theater with a 3-D projector and six bedrooms dwell within the 6,200 square feet of living space.
An ocean-facing balcony and a rooftop deck with a fireplace and spa make the most of the sweeping ocean views.
The son of radio host Michael Savage, Weiner created Rockstar in 1998. The beverage entrepreneur’s estimated net worth is north of $4 billion, according to Forbes. He bought the property six years ago for $10 million.
She supersized it
A desert home built for the late philanthropist Joan Kroc, the third wife of McDonald’s Corp. franchiser Ray Kroc, has returned to the market in Rancho Mirage at $5.275 million.
The sleek contemporary was constructed in 1984 — back when a fast-food burger could be purchased for about half a buck.
The estate today looks like it could still be used for corporate retreats. The high-ceilinged great room easily accommodates 11 sectional sofas connected in a U shape. Within the nearly 8,000 square feet of living space are six bedrooms and eight bathrooms.
A rock-accented pool and spa, a cabana, two guest houses and patios fill out the grounds of 1.2 acres.
Kroc, who died in 2003 at 75, owned the San Diego Padres with her husband Ray.
Trekking to Toluca Lake
Jeri Ryan, known for her role as Seven of Nine on the television show “Star Trek: Voyager,” has bought a newly built home in Toluca Lake for $3.25 million.
The contemporary farmhouse-style house has 6,300 square feet of crisp white interiors paired with wide-plank wood floors. A dining room with gold-hued wine walls and a fireplace, a center-island kitchen, a family room, a home theater, an office, six bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms fill the space.
A swimming pool with a spa, a pool house, lawn and landscaping complete the grounds.
Since the “Voyager” finale in 2001, Ryan has stayed busy with television roles on “Shark,” “Leverage” and “Body of Proof.” More recently, she appeared as Veronica Allen on the Amazon detective show “Bosch.”
A casting call in the Valley
Actor Wyatt Russell, the son of box office veterans Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell, and actress Meredith Hagner are looking for a buyer for their Spanish-style home in Sherman Oaks. The asking price is $1.829 million, and they paid $1.725 million about a year ago.
The 1930s main house of 2,105 square feet contains a living room with a fireplace, an office, three bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms and a modernized eat-in kitchen with stainless-steel appliances. The guest house measures about 640 square feet and includes a kitchen/living area, another bedroom and another bathroom.
French doors in the master suite open to a terrace with views of the pool and backyard.
Russell, 32, is a former professional hockey player turned actor who stars in the current series “Lodge 49.” Hagner, 31, was in the 2016-17 series “Search Party” and the soap opera “As the World Turns” (2008-10).
A bit of Chicago in the Valley
Former Chicago band member and songwriter Bill Champlin has sold his home and recording studio in Sherman Oaks for $1.4 million.
The renovated house, built in 1940, features 2,640 square feet of overall living space with beamed living, dining and family rooms, an updated kitchen, four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The master suite has French doors that open to a kidney-shaped swimming pool and patio area.
The playfully decorated custom-built studio is in a separate guest house with work and lounging space, a bathroom and a kitchen.
Champlin, 71, won Grammys as a co-writer for best rhythm and blues song for the Earth, Wind & Fire hit “After the Love Has Gone” and for the George Benson song “Turn Your Love Around.”
Ex-Laker cedes home court
Former Lakers player and coach Byron Scott has put a townhouse in Playa Vista on the market for $990,000.
Built in 2006 as part of an 86-unit complex, the multi-level residence features high ceilings, ceramic tile floors and private balconies. The 1,560 square feet of interior includes two bedrooms, three bathrooms, a living room with a gas fireplace and an eat-in kitchen.
Scott, 57, played most of his 14-season NBA career with the Lakers and won three championships with the team during the Showtime era. He was the NBA’s Coach of the Year in 2008 while with the New Orleans Hornets and served as head coach of the Lakers from 2014 to 2016.
Scott bought the property in 2012 for $480,000.
Her favorite room
Actress-comedian Eliza Coupe plays a visitor from the year 2162 on Hulu’s “Future Man.” The living room of her 1,650-square-foot Spanish-style home in Brentwood, however, looks back in time. Arched ceilings and an ornate, Baroque-inspired mural set an Old World stage for cozy gatherings and Shakespeare readings.
From the archives
Ten years ago, actor Ashton Kutcher of “That ’70s Show” fame listed a Beverly Hills tennis court residence for sale at $3.7 million. The renovated home had a two-story foyer, a bar, wine storage and six bedrooms within 4,860 square feet.
Twenty years ago, 20-year-old Lakers guard Kobe Bryant purchased his Pacific Palisades lease house for $2.5 million. The house, with a swimming pool and ocean views, had six bedrooms and six bathrooms in 8,200 square feet.
What we’re reading
A 19-foot wide townhouse once owned by former First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt is for sale in New York City at $13.5 million, reports TownandCountryMag.com. While in residence from 1953 to 1958, she entertained such notables as John F. Kennedy, Indira Gandhi and Adlai Stevenson. The five-story home on the Upper East Side was built in 1873 and contains 5,225 square feet of living space.
Former President Chester A. Arthur's “summer White House” in Sag Harbor, N.Y., is listed at $13.5 million, notes Realtor.com. Constructed in 1796, the three-story Greek revival structure has been rebuilt and restored.