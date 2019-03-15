‘Claws’ star Niecy Nash nails down a deal for Northridge home

Actress-comedian Niecy Nash, who stars on the TNT drama “Claws,” has sold her Northridge home of more than a decade for $970,000, records show.
Built in the 1970s, the hacienda-vibe home sits on roughly half an acre on a cul-de-sac with separate guest house. Details include picture windows with patterned grilles, box beam ceilings and two fireplaces. The family room features a wet bar.
Four bedrooms, four bathrooms, a formal dining room and a sunken living room fill out the floor plan. The house has a little over 3,300 square feet in a single story.
Outside, a covered patio looks onto a fire pit and a swimming pool with a spa. Mature landscaping and trees create a natural property screen.
The property originally came up for sale in early 2018 for $1.129 million, records show. More recently, it was listed at $979,000.
Nash, 49, has received Emmy Awards as host of the Style network show “Clean House” and for her role on the HBO show “Getting On.” Her other credits include the shows “The Soul Man” and “Scream Queens.”
She is set to appear in the forthcoming Netflix miniseries “When They See Us.”
Thomas Davila and Kennon Earl of Compass hold the listing. Murphy Lynch of Coldwell Banker Greater Valleys represented the buyer.