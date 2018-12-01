Former Texan Owen Daniels sells Houston home with swim-up bar

Retired tight end Owen Daniels is in victory formation.
His home in Houston, where he spent eight seasons as a Texan, has sold for an undisclosed price. (Texas is among a number of states that does not require the public disclosure of prices in real estate transactions.)
The two-time Pro Bowl player bought the home in 2011 and listed it in April. It was most recently priced at $1.85 million, according to the Multiple Listing Service.
Brick and stucco unite for the façade. Through a double-door entry, the 6,054-square-foot interior opens to a brick-lined foyer with a winding staircase.
Hardwood covers the rest of the living spaces, which include a living room filled with built-ins, a formal dining room with a wine closet, a wood-paneled office and a center-island kitchen.
Five bedrooms, 6.5 bathrooms and a game room fill out the rest of the floor plan.
The highlights continue outside, where a covered lounge with a brick fireplace adjoins a pool and spa with sun shelves, waterfalls and a swim-up bar. A putting green and trellis-topped patio complete the scene.
Sharon Ballas of Greenwood King Properties held the listing. Augustin Vaeza of RE/MAX Vintage represented the buyer.
Daniels, 35, spent time with the Texans, the Baltimore Ravens and the Denver Broncos in the National Football League before retiring two years ago. He won a Super Bowl title in 2015, helping the Broncos beat the Carolina Panthers 24-10.