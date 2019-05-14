‘Cheers’ writer Rob Long sells 110-year-old Venice Craftsman

Veteran television writer-producer Rob Long, whose credits include the sitcoms “Cheers” and “Kevin Can Wait,” has sold his Venice home of more than two decades for $3.7 million.
Dating to 1909, the same year William Howard Taft began his presidential term, the Transitional Craftsman has curb appeal with its overhanging eaves, wood-cased windows and a hipped roof with a squat dormer.
Beyond the covered front porch, the four-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom home opens to a white-walled living room with a fireplace. Built-in cherry wood bookshelves run from floor to ceiling in the library, and an antique chandelier tops the dining room. In the kitchen, which has been updated, a bluestone island pairs with a custom La Cornue range.
French doors off the kitchen area lead outdoors, where a patio holds a pizza oven. Mature landscaping fills out the urban space.
The property originally hit the market in March for $3.75 million, records show. Through the first quarter of 2019, the median sales price for Venice, based on 78 sales, was $1.685 million, according to PropertyShark.
Michael Grady, Natasha Barrett and Jagger Kroener of the Agency were the listing agents. Kevin Tidwell of Rodeo Realty represented the buyer.
Long was both a writer and co-executive producer for “Cheers,” which ran for 11 seasons and won six Golden Globes. He is the co-creator of the television comedies “Sullivan & Son,” “Love & Money” and “George & Leo.”
He bought the house in 1998 for $490,000, real estate records show.