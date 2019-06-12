San Francisco 49ers kicker Robbie Gould boots Illinois home for $1 million

Robbie Gould’s status for this season remains uncertain as the NFL kicker holds out for a trade from the 49ers, but the status of his home in Illinois has become clear. The two-story estate, found in the Chicago suburb of Kildeer, has sold for $1 million.
He listed the property in December for $1.299 million, as first reported by the Chicago Tribune.
Past an exterior of brick and stacked stone, the 5,420-square-foot floor plan opens with a two-story foyer. The main level also has a rounded family room, dining room under tray ceilings, center-island kitchen and two-story great room with a floor-to-ceiling fireplace.
Upstairs, there’s a carpeted lounge and a spacious master suite – one of five bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms. Downstairs, memorabilia drape the walls of an entertainer’s den complete with a wet bar and gym.
Set on half an acre, the house opens to a grassy backyard with a patio.
Tim Ratty and Dina Lissner of Compass hold the listing.
Gould, 36, is the second most accurate kicker in NFL history, making 350 of 400 attempted field goals. After a decade with the Bears, he spent a season with the Giants in 2016 before inking a two-year deal with the 49ers.
The sale chalks up as a loss for Gould, who bought the home for $1.2 million in 2009.