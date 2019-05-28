‘Walking Dead’ creator Robert Kirkman puts Coronado Craftsman-style home up for sale

Comic book writer Robert Kirkman, best known for creating “The Walking Dead,” is looking for some life in the San Diego real estate market. His Craftsman-style home in the resort island city of Coronado is up for sale at $6.3 million, records show.
Since buying the place four years ago for $6.1 million, Kirkman has kept things mostly the same — from the beachy yellow-and-green color palette to the period finishes inside and out.
Built in 2009, the two-story home sits a few blocks from the beach. Tapered columns, wood shingles and a covered front porch set the tone out front. Inside, paneled walls and walnut floors continue the classic vibe.
On the main level, there’s an indoor-outdoor living room, a formal dining room with a buffet and a family room with a wet bar. The center-island chef’s kitchen adds retro appliances and a wine cooler.
Six fireplaces draw the eye throughout the estate. Four of them, draped in custom ceramic tile by Laird Plumleigh, pop up in the living spaces. Two brick installments anchor the front and back patios.
Four bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms, complete with heated floors, fill out the rest of the 3,461-square-foot floor plan. Set under vaulted and beamed ceilings, the master suite takes in grassy views through a curved picture window.
Elsewhere on the second story, a deck offers treetop views and a hot tub. Down below, there’s a brick-paver patio with a kitchen, dining area and serving counter.
Alan Kinzel and April Ishmael of Douglas Elliman of California hold the listing.
Kirkman, 40, co-created “The Walking Dead” comic book series with Tony Moore in 2003, and it was adapted into a TV show seven years later by AMC. His other comics include “Invincible,” “Outcast” and “Oblivion Song.”
Last summer, he put his 1960s traditional estate on the market for $3.95 million.