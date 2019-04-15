Actress-scout Ronnie Mellen asks $25 million for Beverly Hills Post Office area home

If you think home prices are too steep in your neighborhood, divert your eyes from the Beverly Hills Post Office area. Actress turned location scout Ronnie Mellen is asking $25 million for her 1,497-square-foot home.
That’s a cool $16,700 per square foot. For reference, the iconic Playboy Mansion sold three years ago for $5,000 per square foot.
Despite the high sticker price, the 1950s home has plenty of appeal, particularly to high-end developers seeking a premium spot to build.
Perched on a double-lot promontory in a guard-gated enclave, the hilltop estate takes in 360-degree views from Mount Baldy to the Pacific Ocean.
The nearly three-acre property is full of brick and stone terraces and grassy fields. A hedged walkway descends down the property, leading to a separate flat lot that overlooks the city and canyon.
Inside, the ivy-wrapped home features wood-beamed ceilings and tile floors. Living spaces include a living room with a stacked stone fireplace, an eat-in kitchen, a lofted office and a sky-lit dining room that doubles as a library.
Two bedrooms and two bathrooms finish off the floor plan.
Ginger Glass of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage holds the listing.
Mellen, 76, appeared on screen under her maiden name Ronni Haran and had film roles in “Come September” (1961) and “The Fugitive” (1964). She also appeared on such TV shows as “The Munsters,” “The Untouchables” and “Cheyenne.”
She is the owner of Santa Barbara Location Services.