‘RuPaul’ judge Ross Mathews selects a home buyer for his Palm Springs pad

TV personality Ross Mathews, a judge on “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” has sold his Palm Springs getaway for $598,000.
Although built in 2011, the house has a Midcentury Modern vibe with such design details as an angled butterfly roof and walls of glass. The beige stucco facade is punctuated by a lime-green entry door.
Concrete floors, sleek fixtures and vaulted ceilings continue the ambience inside the 1,818 square feet of light-filled interiors. The open concept plan includes a living room with a fireplace, a kitchen with a wide center island and a dining area.
The two bedrooms have glass doors that open to the backyard patio. There are two full bathrooms and a powder room.
A saltwater swimming pool with a spa sits at the back of the house.
Mathews, 39, has appeared on "Chelsea Lately," "Hollywood Today Live" and the soap opera "Days of Our Lives." He gained notice starting in 2006 for his role as "Ross the Intern" on "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno."
The “Celebrity Big Brother” contestant bought the property in 2016 for $570,000.
Arleen Cohen-Bianchi of Keller Williams Realty was the listing agent. Dale Swanson of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices represented the buyer.